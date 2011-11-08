* H1 pretax profit 69.2 mln stg vs 33.2 mln year ago

* Expects to be in full compliance with covenants for rest of year

Nov 7 British directories publisher Yell Group Plc's first-half profit more than doubled, helped by a significant fall in interest charges as a result of lower debt, and said it was currently in full compliance with its covenants.

The company, which was relatively slow to adapt to the shift to online advertising, said its sales fell 12 percent to 787.2 million pounds ($1.26 billion) as a growth in digital services only partly offset the decline in printed and digital directories.

Yell, which expects to be in full compliance with its covenants for the rest of the fiscal year, said it started talks with its lenders regarding the loan terms.

For the half year ended Sept. 30, Yell posted a pretax profit of 69.2 million pounds, compared with 33.2 million pounds a year ago.

Despite the impact of the lower fixed costs and the improved margins, the decline in revenue led to a 10 percent fall in EBITDA to 231.4 million pounds, the company said.

Net debt as at end-September was 2.63 billion pounds, down 5 percent from that at March 31.

Yell shares, which have lost nearly half their value over the last six months, closed at 3.65 pence on Monday in London, valuing the company at about 90 million pounds. ($1 = 0.624 British Pounds) (Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)