* Q3 profit after tax 16.6 mln stg

* EBITDA falls by 12.7 mln stg to 108.6 mln stg

* Revenue falls 15 pct to 382.8 mln stg

* Net debt 2.57 bln stg

* Shares plunge as much as 25 pct

By Juhi Arora

Feb 14 Debt-laden Yell Group's third-quarter revenue fell short of estimates, hurt by weakness at both its digital and print directory services, and the yellow pages publisher said its lenders had agreed to relax covenants tied to earnings.

The British company's shares plunged as much as 25 percent to a near three-month low of 4.45 pence in early trading on Tuesday, making it the second-biggest percentage loser on the London Stock Exchange.

Directory publishers like Yell and its Canadian counterpart Yellow Media Inc have been struggling to stem the slide in their print businesses and pare huge debt loads, as more people turn to Internet-based giants like Google to find local listings.

For the third quarter, revenue fell to 382.8 million pounds ($604.6 million), missing analyst estimates of 404 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"(Yell) is primarily exposed to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in markets like Spain, UK and U.S., where the SME environment has been pretty tough for a while now," analyst Alex DeGroote of Panmure Gordon told Reuters.

The company's good digital business is too small to make any real difference at the topline level because the legacy business is so large, DeGroote added.

The company derived 8 percent of its total revenue from digital services as of its half-year ended September.

"We remain concerned that an accelerated decline in the group's predominantly print revenues could undermine required investment in digital," brokerage Numis Securities said.

Numis has an unchanged "hold" rating on the stock and a price target of 5 pence.

The drop in revenue hurt the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), which might have led it to have a higher debt level in relation to its EBITDA than its covenants allow.

Yell's lenders agreed to relax the net debt to EBITDA covenant and released an additional 51 million pounds for the Berkshire-based company to buy back its undervalued debt.

The company, which made changes to its debt amendment request after failing to receive majority support from its shareholders last year, said its debt stood at 2.57 billion pounds ($4.06 billion) as on Dec. 31.

Tight cost controls helped Yell reduce its net debt by 67.3 million pounds. Still, it said a competitive digital market was driving a faster rate of directory revenue decline.

October-December EBITDA was down 12.7 million pounds at 108.6 million pounds, said the company, which forecast full-year EBITDA to be within current market expectations.

Analysts are expecting the company to report full-year EBITDA of 448.41 million pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Yell Group shares were down 13 percent at 5.1 pence at 1040 GMT on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange. They have gained 74 percent in value in the last three months. ($1 = 0.6332 British pounds) (Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony Kurian and Gopakumar Warrier)