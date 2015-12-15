SEOUL Dec 15 Unlisted South Korean mobile internet startup Yello Mobile said on Tuesday that it plans to sell another $100 million worth of convertible bonds, adding to the $47.4 million it said it raised through such debt a day earlier.

Yello Mobile said in a regulatory filing it plans to sell the bonds to overseas investors, but did not give further details.

The firm on Monday said it sold convertible bonds to investors that valued the whole of Yello Mobile at $4 billion, and that it would raise more money in the "coming months". ($1 = 1,180.4400 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)