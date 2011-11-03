(Follows alerts)
Nov 3 Telephone directory publisher Yellow Media
Inc posted a 14 percent rise in third-quarter profit
after adjusting for an impairment charge, as its move to reduce
debt load and transition to a digital platform showed signs of
paying off.
In September, the Canadian company said it would take a
C$2.9 billion goodwill charge in the third quarter and stop
paying dividends.
For the July-September period, net loss from continuing
operations was C$2.8 billion, including the charge.
Excluding the charge, it earned C$74.6 million, or 14
Canadian cents a share, up from C$65.6 million, or 12 Canadian
cents a share, a year ago.
The company, which gets about three-quarters of its revenue
from selling advertisements in its Yellow Pages and related
business directories, said revenue fell 9 percent to C$323.4
million due in part to lower print revenue.
However, in a sign that its digital push was gaining ground,
online revenue rose 26 percent and accounted for more than 27
percent of total revenue compared with 20 percent a year ago.
Shares of the company closed at 34.5 Canadian cents on
Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)