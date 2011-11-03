(Follows alerts)

Nov 3 Telephone directory publisher Yellow Media Inc posted a 14 percent rise in third-quarter profit after adjusting for an impairment charge, as its move to reduce debt load and transition to a digital platform showed signs of paying off.

In September, the Canadian company said it would take a C$2.9 billion goodwill charge in the third quarter and stop paying dividends.

For the July-September period, net loss from continuing operations was C$2.8 billion, including the charge.

Excluding the charge, it earned C$74.6 million, or 14 Canadian cents a share, up from C$65.6 million, or 12 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.

The company, which gets about three-quarters of its revenue from selling advertisements in its Yellow Pages and related business directories, said revenue fell 9 percent to C$323.4 million due in part to lower print revenue.

However, in a sign that its digital push was gaining ground, online revenue rose 26 percent and accounted for more than 27 percent of total revenue compared with 20 percent a year ago.

Shares of the company closed at 34.5 Canadian cents on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.