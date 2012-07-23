Nigeria sells 400 bln naira bills to mop up money market liquidity
LAGOS, Feb 3 Nigeria's central bank sold about 400 billion naira ($1.27 billion) of Treasury bills on Friday, lifting the interbank lending rate up to 12 percent, traders said.
July 23 Canada's Yellow Media Inc said it plans to more than halve its C$1.8 billion debt and revamp its board as the company struggles to move its telephone directory business away from print to an online model.
The company, with a market valuation of about C$19 million, will issue notes, warrants and cash as it aims to cut its debt load to C$850 million, part of which will be due in 2018 at the earliest.
The recapitalization plan includes an exchange of credit facilities and medium-term notes of C$1.8 billion of its debt, the company said in a statement.
The company said its annual interest expense will also be cut by about C$45 million following the recapitalization, which is expected to close by the end of September.
Yellow Media has also set up a search committee of up to five members to select a new board of directors.
Stikeman Elliott LLP and Russell Hill Advisory Services Inc are Yellow Media's legal advisers for the recapitalization.
Shares of the Montreal-based company were up 40 percent at 3.5 Canadian cents on Monday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
HOUSTON/CALGARY, Feb 3 A reversal of U.S. transparency requirements for the natural resources industry could give American oil companies an edge over Canadian and European rivals who face some of the toughest rules in the world, according to company executives, legal experts and trade groups.
* PNC Financial Services Group reports 7.40 pct passive stake in astronics corp as of Dec. 31, 2016 Source text :(http://bit.ly/2kA8YWy) Further company coverage: