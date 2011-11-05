Nov 4 Exxon Mobil said it expects that its
response to a July oil spill into the Yellowstone River in
Montana will cost about $135 million, the company said on
Friday.
Exxon Mobil said it has reached compensation agreements
with over 95 percent of property owners who were affected by
the spill, which released some 1,000 barrels of crude oil into
the river.
The leak occurred on July 1 on the Silvertip pipeline, in a
section that ran under the Yellowstone River and carried crude
oil to refineries in Billings, Montana.
The spill was handled by the Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N)
division Exxon Mobil Pipeline Co, which was responsible for the
line.
The company said in a statement that it "expects total
costs associated with the incident response to the Silvertip
pipeline breach to be approximately $135 million."
Raging high water from a season of heavy rains and record
snowmelt appear to have played a role in causing the pipeline
break, but a definitive cause has not been found, Richard
Opper, director of the Montana Department of Environmental
Quality, told Reuters.
The ruptured pipeline will be retrieved this weekend and
sent to be examined by a metallurgical lab in Ohio to obtain
more details on the exact cause of the break, he said.
Exxon Mobil said that more than 1,000 workers, including
employees of the hazardous waste management company Clean
Harbors, took part in response and cleanup efforts to deal with
the spill.
The company said it continues to work with the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency and the Montana Department of
Environmental Quality to ensure clean-up goals are met.
For its part, the state is working with federal agencies to
examine claims of damage to natural resources, Opper said. And
in the spring, officials will check if more oil surfaces after
water levels rise, he said.
"Exxon, all in all, has been pretty responsive," Opper
said. "There were some hiccups with some of the landowners. But
cleanup is a very complex process with many moving parts."
(Reporting by Braden Reddall and Laura Zuckerman: Writing by
Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Carol
Bishopric)