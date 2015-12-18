By Julia Love
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 17 Review site Yelp Inc
and restaurant reservation service OpenTable have
quietly ended a long-running partnership, the companies
confirmed on Thursday, as the one-time allies increasingly eye
each other's businesses.
The companies parted ways in April under mounting
competition, with OpenTable facing new rivals to its reservation
business and Yelp dogged with questions about stalling growth.
Both companies are trying to take charge of the entire customer
experience, said analyst Ben Bajarin of Creative Strategies.
"If they have to share that customer with someone else, it
threatens their long-term viability," he said.
The companies halted a deal that since 2010 had allowed
users to make OpenTable reservations through Yelp, home to a
trove of reviews from diners.
The move, long speculated by industry watchers, underscores
the growing rivalry between the companies, said Kerry Rice, a
senior analyst at Needham & Company.
"Those two companies will be more head-to-head competitors,"
he said.
While the deal was not a big revenue source for either
company, Yelp drove traffic to OpenTable, a former OpenTable
employee said. But business has kept humming, OpenTable
spokeswoman Lisa Singh wrote in an email.
"This did not have a material impact on our business or the
millions of diners who find and book great restaurants on
OpenTable," she said.
Yelp touted its progress in reservations.
"We're excited about the more than 18,000 restaurants that
have chosen Yelp's reservation products for their reach,
flexibility, and affordability," a Yelp spokeswoman said in a
statement.
The spokeswoman confirmed OpenTable paid Yelp for referrals.
"We had the standard referral relationship with OpenTable
that they have with others, and it was immaterial to Yelp," she
said.
While OpenTable is best known for bookings and Yelp for
reviews, the companies have gradually encroached on each other's
territory.
OpenTable, which was acquired by Priceline Group Inc
last year, has expanded its reviews. And Yelp in 2013
acquired rival reservation firm SeatMe, which offers restaurants
similar services at a lower price, sparking speculation that the
deal with OpenTable was in jeopardy.
The rivalry had intensified in recent years, with SeatMe
attempting to poach employees from OpenTable, the former
OpenTable employee said.
The end of the deal puts pressure on the companies to
solidify their expertise in the new areas so customers don't
have to hop back and forth, said Bajarin.
"I personally have found it a lot more inconvenient that
they stopped working together," he said.
(Editing by Stephen R. Trousdale and Cynthia Osterman)