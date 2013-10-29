Oct 29 Yelp Inc, operator of a consumer reviews website, reported a wider quarterly loss as it spent more on marketing.

Yelp's net loss widened to $2.3 million, or 4 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $2.0 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 68 percent to $61.2 million.

Sales and marketing costs rose 60 percent to $34.1 million.