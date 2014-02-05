Feb 5 Consumer review website Yelp Inc posted a 72 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strength in its mobile advertising businesses and the addition of more customers.

Yelp's shares rose about 5 percent in extended trading.

The company's net loss narrowed to $2.1 million, or 3 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $5.3 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $70.7 million from $41.2 million.