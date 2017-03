Oct 22 Yelp Inc, operator of consumer review website Yelp.com, forecast current-quarter revenue below analysts' average estimate, sending its shares down 10 percent after the bell.

The company forecast revenue of $107 million to $108 million for the fourth-quarter.

Analysts on average were expecting $111.0 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)