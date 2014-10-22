(Adds quarterly results, analysts' estimate, updates share
movement)
Oct 22 Yelp Inc, operator of consumer
review website Yelp.com, forecast current-quarter revenue below
analysts' average estimate, sending its shares down as much as
14 percent after the bell.
The company forecast revenue of $107 million to $108 million
for the fourth-quarter.
Analysts on average were expecting $111.0 million, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
However, Yelp reported a better-than-expected 67.5 percent
rise in third-quarter revenue as its business customers spent
more on advertising.
The company's aggressive promotion of its cost-per-click
(CPC) advertising model has helped it draw more advertising
dollars. A business subscribing to Yelp's CPC product pays only
when a user clicks on the advertising.
Yelp reported net income attributable to common stockholders
of $3.6 million, or 5 cents per share, in the third quarter
ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $2.3 million, or 4 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $102.5 million from $61.2 million, crossing
the $100 million mark for the first time.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 3 cents per
share on revenue of $99 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Yelp's local business accounts grew 51 percent to about
86,200 during the quarter.
Average monthly unique visitors grew 19 percent, Yelp said
citing Google Analytics, while average monthly mobile unique
visitors grew 46 percent.
The stock was down 14 percent at $60.45 in extended trade.
Up to Wednesday's close, the stock had risen 2 percent so far
this year, compared with a 5.8 percent fall in the Dow Jones
U.S. specialized consumer services index.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)