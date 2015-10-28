Oct 28 Yelp Inc reported a 40.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue as more businesses advertised on Yelp.com, its consumer review website.

The company reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $8.1 million, or 11 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $3.6 million, or 5 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $143.6 million from $102.5 million. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton)