July 30 Yelp Inc, the operator of consumer review website Yelp.com, reported its first profit as a public company as more small businesses advertised on its website and mobile app.

The company reported a net income of $2.7 million, or 4 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $878,000, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 61.4 percent to $88.8 million. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)