Aug 9 Consumer review website operator Yelp
Inc's quarterly revenue rose a bigger-than-expected
29.5 percent as investments in sales and marketing led to more
businesses and consumers signing up for its services.
The company's net revenue rose to $173.4 million in the
second quarter ended June 30 from $133.9 million a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting revenue to increase to
$169.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Yelp also posted net profit of $449,000, or 1 cent per
share, for the quarter, compared to a net loss of $1.3 million,
or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company also raised its full-year 2016 revenue forecast.
