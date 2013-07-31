BRIEF-Era Group Q4 loss per share $0.27
* Era Group Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
July 31 Consumer reviews website Yelp Inc reported a smaller quarterly loss, helped by strength in its mobile advertising business.
The net loss narrowed to $0.9 million, or 1 cent per share, in the second quarter, from $2.0 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 68 percent to $55 million.
BERLIN, March 9 U.S. President Donald Trump's January travel ban had a significant impact on booking rates to the United States for Emirates airline and it has not yet fully recovered, the carrier’s president said on Thursday.
JAKARTA, March 9 The Indonesian unit of Freeport-McMoRan Inc is targeting to resume production of copper concentrate on March 21 at its giant Grasberg mine in Papua, its spokesman said on Thursday, amid an ongoing stoppage of concentrate exports.