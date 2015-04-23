April 23 Yelp Inc has won the dismissal of a lawsuit accusing it of deceiving shareholders about the quality and authenticity of consumer reviews on its website, and thereby enabling insiders to sell company stock at inflated prices.

U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar in San Francisco gave the plaintiffs 30 days to amended their complaint, in a decision made public on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)