Nov 27 Yelp Inc won the dismissal of a
lawsuit by shareholders who claimed they were fraudulently
misled about the authenticity and quality of its reviews, and
whether Yelp manipulated those reviews to favor paying
advertisers.
In a Nov. 24 decision, U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar in San
Francisco said reasonable investors would understand that not
all Yelp reviews are real, particularly given the company's
admission that its technology to screen user-generated content
for its website is not foolproof.
The judge also found no showing of an intent to defraud,
including over sales by Chief Executive Jeremy Stoppelman and
other insiders of tens of millions of dollars of Yelp stock at
allegedly inflated prices.
Tigar had in April dismissed an earlier version of the
complaint, which sought class-action status. He
said the plaintiffs cannot sue again because any amendment would
be "futile."
Yelp lets users rate restaurants and other businesses on a
five-star scale. Positive reviews can aid sales and negative
reviews can harm sales, especially if viewers perceive the
reviews as unbiased.
Shareholders led by Joseph Curry accused Yelp of inflating
its share price by falsely touting the reliability of its
reviews, as part of a calculated strategy to extort businesses
into buying ads or making payments in exchange for removing bad
or fake reviews.
Yelp's share price fell 18 percent over three days in April
2014, when the Federal Trade Commission revealed 2,046
complaints over five years against the San Francisco-based
company,
But the judge said only 11 of the complaints accused Yelp of
offering to manipulate reviews in exchange for fees, a small
number "especially when compared to the tens of millions of
reviews hosted by Yelp."
He also said Yelp's use of "community managers, scouts, and
ambassadors" to supplement its automated screening "does not
indicate that Yelp's directors and officers knew that any
significant number of reviews were not authentic or firsthand,
beyond what defendants represented to the public."
Shawn Williams, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, did not
immediately respond on Friday to requests for comment. Yelp and
its lawyer Gilbert Serota did not immediately respond to similar
requests.
The case is Curry et al v. Yelp Inc et al, U.S. District
Court, Northern District of California, No. 14-03547.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Andrew
Hay)