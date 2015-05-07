(Adds Breakingviews link, updates share prices)
May 7 Yelp Inc, the operator of
consumer review website Yelp.com, is exploring a sale that could
fetch more than $3.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported,
citing people familiar with the matter.
Yelp's shares rose as much as 27.5 percent on the New York
Stock Exchange on Thursday. The stock closed 23 percent higher
at $47.01.
The San Francisco-based company is working with investment
bankers and it has been in touch with potential buyers in recent
weeks, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1F1gMnU)
Yelp, which went public in 2012, had a market value of about
$2.86 billion as of Wednesday, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
The company, whose subscriber growth has been slowing in an
increasingly competitive U.S. market, has been trying to expand
in other markets and diversify into restaurant bookings, event
management and payments.
A deal isn't imminent, the Journal cited one of the people
as saying, and it's possible Yelp will decide against a sale.
Yelp declined to comment.
Suitors could include Google Inc, Yahoo Inc
and even Microsoft Corp, FBN Securities
analyst Shebly Seyrafi told Reuters.
This is not the first time rumors of Yelp being a takeover
target have surfaced.
Speculations of Google, Yahoo and Priceline being
possible suitors have done the rounds.
CNBC's Jim Cramer said in 2013 that Apple Inc
should buy Yelp at $75 per share. (cnb.cx/1AI5Sy5)
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar, Sai Sachin R and Anya
George Tharakan in Bengaluru and Bill Rigby in Seattle; Editing
by Kirti Pandey)