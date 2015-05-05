FRANKFURT May 5 Online food takeaway company Delivery Hero said on Tuesday it agreed to buy Turkish peer Yemeksepeti in a transaction valued at $589 million to expand its business.

The acquisition is funded through cash and shares, with the former shareholders of the company, including General Atlantic, becoming shareholders in Delivery Hero, the group said.

Delivery Hero is 39 percent owned by Germany's Rocket Internet. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)