* Tariq Saleh quits elite military unit
* Move is victory for President Hadi
* Islamist insurgency in Yemen worry to U.S.
* 17 militants killed on Thursday
SANAA, May 3 A nephew of former Yemeni leader
Ali Abdullah Saleh has resigned from his post as commander of an
elite military unit, officials said on Thursday, part of a drive
by the country's new U.S.-allied government to unite its army in
order to fight al Qaeda.
U.N. envoy Jamal Benomar told Reuters that Tariq Saleh, who
earlier headed the Presidential Guard, had relinquished his new
post as head of the 3rd Republican Guard brigade.
The unit is one of the strongest and best-equipped brigades
in the military and overlooks the capital Sanaa.
"General Abdulrahman al-Halili has taken over from Tariq and
is now fully in charge of the 3rd Brigade," a senior Yemeni
official said, confirming the resignation.
Defence Ministry officials said Tariq Saleh had retired and
would not be taking other military posts.
His departure is a success for President Abd Rabbu Mansour
Hadi who has been trying to draw a line under more than a year
of political turmoil in Yemen by distancing his predecessor's
relatives from power and restructuring the army.
A growing Islamist insurgency in Yemen is of serious concern
to the United States and oil exporter Saudi Arabia, who both
fear that political infighting could give al Qaeda's regional
wing a foothold near oil shipping routes through the Red Sea.
Hadi, who had been Saleh's vice-president, was elected
president unopposed in February under a U.S.-backed power
transition plan brokered by Yemen's Gulf neighbours to end a
year of protests demanding Saleh's resignation.
However, his drive to remove Saleh's relatives and allies
from power has faced stiff resistance.
He replaced nearly 20 officers last month, including Air
force Chief Mohammed Saleh al-Ahmar, the former president's
half-brother. Ahmar had initially refused to step down,
besieging the capital's airport and grounding all flights in
protest at the decision to demote him. He later accepted his new
post as assistant to the defence minister.
Benomar, who helped push through the plan under which Saleh
left office after more than a year of popular unrest, persuaded
the former president to secure his half-brother's compliance
with Hadi's directive, a government official has said.
Saleh's son Ahmed and nephew Yahya remain in place as heads
of other important military units.
FIGHTING FLARES
A stubborn Islamist insurgency is playing out on a daily
basis, as the impoverished Arab state tries to wrest back
control of its restive south from insurgents.
At least 17 militants linked to al Qaeda were killed in air
strikes and clashes in the south on Thursday according to
several officials.
Nazar Jaafar, a leader in an army-allied tribal force, said
four militants from Ansar al-Sharia, an al Qaeda-affiliated
group, were killed during clashes with tribesmen near the
southern city of Lawder.
Five more militants were killed by a Yemeni airstrike
outside the same city on Thursday morning, a security official
added.
Meanwhile, eight more militants were killed in clashes with
the Yemeni army in the southern city of Zinjibar, the Defence
Ministry said in an online statement.
Although government officials frequently issue such reports,
it remains difficult to judge how close the authorities are to
defeating the insurgents.
More than 250 people have been killed since government
forces intensified a crackdown on the militants who the
authorities accused of attacking a military camp near Lawdar
last month.
Hadi, who took office promising to fight al Qaeda, is also
facing challenges from Shi'ite Muslim rebels in the north and
secessionists in the south.
(Reporting by Tom Finn and Mohammed Ghobari in Sanaa and
Mohammed Mukhashaf in Aden; Writing by Rania El Gamal and Firouz
Sedarat; Editing by Andrew Osborn)