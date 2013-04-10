SANAA, April 10 Yemen's president removed the commander of the elite Republican Guard from the military on Wednesday, state television reported, in an apparent a move to unify the divided armed forces under his own control.

Yemeni television read out a series of orders by President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi appointing Brigadier General Ahmed Ali Abdullah Saleh, who is also the son of Hadi's predecessor, former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, as an ambassador to the United Arab Emirates. (Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by WIlliam Maclean and Michael Roddy)