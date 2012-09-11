* Seven bodyguards, five civilians killed in attack
* Bombing follows killing of AQAP second-in-command
* Yemen claimed major victory in killing of Said al-Shehri
By Mohammed Ghobari
SANAA, Sept 11 Yemen's defence minister escaped
a car bomb on his motorcade on Tuesday that killed at least 12
other people, a day after the U.S.-backed government said it had
dealt a crushing blow to al Qaeda by killing its regional
branch's number two.
Witnesses said the blast happened as Major General Muhammad
Nasir Ahmad's motorcade left the prime minister's office in
Sanaa after a cabinet meeting. Interior Minister Abdul Qader
Qahtan told state television that seven security guards and five
civilians were killed and 12 other people were wounded.
Aides said the minister was unhurt and had told Prime
Minister Mohammed Basindwa he was safe.
"A booby-trapped car waited for the motorcade of the
minister near the government offices and as soon as it moved, it
exploded," a security source told Reuters. "A security car was
totally destroyed and all its occupants were killed, but the
minister survived because his car is armoured."
Officials say Tuesday's attack was the fourth assassination
attempt against the defence minister since a new government was
formed last December, after a power transfer deal under which
long-ruling President Ali Abdullah Saleh stepped down.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack,
which followed the government's announcement of the killing of
Said al-Shehri, deputy head of the Yemen-based branch of al
Qaeda, which wants to topple the governments of Yemen, Saudi
Arabia and other states in the region.
Al Qaeda blames the defence minister for leading a campaign
that drove it from strongholds in southern Yemen, an area that
Washington considers one of the main battlefields in its global
campaign against Islamist militants.
Yemen's government said it had killed Shehri in a military
operation, but Yemeni security sources said he was one of six
suspected militants killed last Wednesday in a strike by U.S.
drone.
The United States does not comment on its use of unmanned
aircraft against militants, which has enraged the public in
Yemen because of civilian deaths. A separate apparent drone
strike last week hit the wrong target and killed ten civilians.
"Shehri's death is a painful blow to al Qaeda after the
grievous losses it suffered in Abyan," state-owned daily
al-Thawra said in a front page headline, referring to a province
where the army had forced Islamist militants from this year.
Shehri was wanted by Yemeni, Saudi and U.S. authorities over
his role in Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP).
A former inmate of the U.S. prison camp at Guantanamo Bay,
Shehri was freed to Saudi Arabia by the George W. Bush
administration in 2007. After a time in a Saudi militant
rehabilitation programme he escaped to Yemen and is suspected of
a role in a 2008 attack on the U.S. embassy.
Last year Yemen claimed it had killed him, only for it to
emerge Shehri was still at large.
ANGER OVER CIVILIAN DEATHS
Analyst Nasser Arrabyee said the Yemeni government wanted to
claim a success to win the public over to the U.S.-led campaign.
"People are angry because of the mistakes that were made
when people were killed," he said. "But most people know that al
Qaeda should be defeated and is dangerous for the country."
Leaked U.S. diplomatic cables showed Saleh agreed in 2009 to
a covert U.S. war on Islamist militants and would claim Yemeni
responsibility for attacks when necessary.
Saleh was eventually swept from power under a negotiated
deal after a popular uprising that became one of the most drawn
out and violent of the "Arab Spring" revolts, during which al
Qaeda seized towns and villages in the south.
His successor, Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, has pledged to
reunify the country and press on with the fight against al
Qaeda. Many Yemenis say the U.S. focus on militants is diverting
attention and resources away from other pressing issues such as
unemployment, corruption, water depletion and economic revival.
"The government is certainly keen to show they are active
and successful in the fight against al Qaeda and at the same
time to tell its own people there is no active and open U.S.
military action," said Ghanem Nuseibeh, senior analyst with
Cornerstone Global.
"The authorities seem to have decided that claiming
responsibility is less risky than saying the Americans did it."
Thousands of Yemenis marched through Sanaa on Tuesday to
demand Saleh be tried over corruption and the deaths of
protesters, denouncing the U.S.- and Saudi-backed power transfer
deal that gave him immunity from prosecution for standing down.
"The people want the fall of his immunity," they chanted, in
a play on the Arab uprising slogan "the people want the fall of
the regime". Security forces closed off streets around Saleh's
house to prevent the marchers getting near.
SAUDI ARABIA HAPPY
Security experts close to Saudi Arabia's intelligence
establishment said Shehri's death would weaken al Qaeda's
ability to stage attacks on Saudi soil.
Shehri was seen as leading the Saudi faction within AQAP, a
movement sworn to bring down the ruling Al Saud family. He was
on a list of 85 wanted militants issued in 2009.
"His preoccupation was Saudi Arabia and re-establishing al
Qaeda there. He wasn't a symbol like Osama bin Laden, but an
operational leader who recruited, planned, and was heavily
involved day to day," said Mustafa Alani, head of the Gulf
Research Centre in Jeddah.
"Killing this sort of leader is going to undermine the Saudi
faction within al Qaeda in Yemen and the morale of the Saudis
there. Mostly the ones killed before have been Yemenis. The
Saudis are the big names in AQAP but they had remained safe."
Al Qaeda launched a campaign of suicide attacks targeting
government installations and foreign residents in Saudi Arabia
in 2003. The government has brought it to an end by 2006 and the
Yemeni and Saudi wings of the global network joined forces using
Yemen as their base in 2007.
Alani said around a fifth of AQAP was made up of Saudis, but
that they constituted much of the movement's leadership while
Yemenis provided the footsoldiers.