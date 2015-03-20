SANAA, March 20 At least 24 people were killed
when suicide bombers blew themselves up in two mosques in the
Yemeni capital Sanaa on Friday during noon prayers, security and
medical sources told Reuters.
The mosques are known to be used mainly by supporters of the
Shi'ite Muslim Houthi group which has seized control of the
government.
Yemen is torn by a power struggle between the Iranian-backed
Houthis in the north and the U.N.-recognised President Abd-Rabbu
Mansour Hadi, who has set up a rival seat in the south with Gulf
Arab support.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Rania El Gamal;
Editing by Hugh Lawson)