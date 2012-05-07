* Al Qaeda-linked gunmen storm military post
* Militants say attack was response to president's statement
* Suspected U.S. drone kills "senior member of al Qaeda"
By Mohammed Mukhashaf
ADEN, Yemen, May 7 Islamist gunmen killed at
least 32 government soldiers on Monday when they stormed a
military position in southern Yemen where militants control
broad swathes of territory, a military official said.
Yemen has a seen a surge in violence in the south since
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi took office in February,
prompting the government to respond with air strikes and the
United States with drones that target militants.
Ansar al-Sharia (Partisans of Islamic Law) said the latest
raid was a response to recent statements by Hadi that he would
defeat the militants, who have been emboldened by more than a
year of political upheaval.
Monday's attack came hours after a suspected U.S. drone
strike killed two men in a neighbouring province, including one
the government described as a senior member of al Qaeda.
The military official told Reuters gunmen attacked Yemeni
troops outside the city of Zinjibar, the capital of Abyan
province, killing at least 32 servicemen. They had captured a
number of soldiers and made off with weapons and ammunition, he
added.
At least 40 soldiers were wounded in the attack, the
official and medical sources said. A spokesman for Ansar
al-Sharia, an al Qaeda-linked group that seized Zinjibar last
year, said his side had captured 28 soldiers and a tank in the
raid.
A different military source was cited by the defence
ministry website as saying 22 soldiers had been killed.
"At five o'clock this morning, terrorist elements from the
al Qaeda network carried out a treacherous and cowardly act of
terrorism," said the source.
SUSPECTED DRONE STRIKE
In a similar attack in March, militants killed about 100
troops in Zinjibar after Hadi took office.
Separately, but also in Abyan province, a militant was
killed when a bomb he was carrying went off accidentally, a
local official said. The bomber had aimed to attack tribesmen
who have joined forces with the army against Islamist fighters.
Yemen's government and Ansar al-Sharia both said that a
missile strike hours earlier in neighbouring Shabwa province had
killed Fahd al-Qasaa, who was convicted of involvement in the
2000 bombing of the USS Cole warship in Yemen's southern port of
Aden.
Residents of Shabwa and Ansar al-Sharia said the missile was
fired from a U.S. drone. A drone strike last year killed a U.S.
citizen whom U.S. officials subsequently claimed had helped plan
a failed attack on a U.S. airliner.
The use of drones has angered the public in Yemen as it has
in other countries such as Pakistan, where Washington also uses
unmanned aircraft to kill militants.
Washington has backed a power transfer that saw President
Ali Abdullah Saleh replaced by his deputy in February, after a
year of mass protests against Saleh. The United States now wants
Hadi to unify the fragmented army and turn it against militants.
