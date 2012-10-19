ADEN, Yemen Oct 19 At least 10 soldiers and 11 suspected al Qaeda militants were killed in an attack on a military base in the southern Yemeni town of Shuqra in the province of Abyan on Friday, medical and military sources said.

Militants first attacked the coastal base with an explosives-laden car, a medical source told Reuters.

Moments later, more militants attacked the base from the sea, a military source said. At least 15 other soldiers were injured in the fighting, he said.