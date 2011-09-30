WASHINGTON, Sept 30 Anwar al-Awlaki, a
U.S.-born cleric killed in Yemen, planned and directed attacks
on U.S. interests as "chief of external operations" for al
Qaeda's Yemen-based wing, a senior U.S. official said on
Friday.
"Awlaki played a significant operational role in the
attempted attack on a U.S. airliner in December 2009 (and)
helped oversee the October 2010 plot to detonate explosive
devices aboard U.S. cargo aircraft," the official said.
The U.S. government also learned that Awlaki sought to use
poisons including cyanide and ricin to attack Westerners and
corresponded by e-mail with a military psychiatrist later
accused of carrying out a deadly shooting rampage in 2009 at
the Fort Hood army base in Texas.
(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Vicki Allen)