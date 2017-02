FORT MYER, Va., Sept 30 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday the killing in Yemen of Anwar al-Awlaki, a U.S.-born cleric, was "another significant milestone" in efforts to defeat al Qaeda and its allies.

"This is further proof that al Qaeda and its affiliates will have no safe haven anywhere in the world," Obama said, adding that Awlaki's death was a result of the government of Yemen joining international efforts against the militants.

Awlaki, identified by U.S. intelligence as "chief of external operations" for al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, was killed in a CIA drone attack in a remote Yemeni town, U.S. officials said.