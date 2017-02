WASHINGTON, Sept 30 A senior U.S. official confirmed on Friday that Anwar al-Awlaki, a U.S.-born cleric linked to al Qaeda's Yemen-based wing, had been killed in Yemen.

"I can confirm he's dead," the Obama administration official told Reuters. But the official would not immediately provide any details of the operation that targeted Awlaki. (Reporting by Matt Spetalnick; editing by Mohammad Zargham)