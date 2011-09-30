* Awlaki implicated in numerous attack plots
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 President Barack Obama
hailed the U.S. killing of American-born militant Anwar
al-Awlaki in Yemen on Friday as "another significant milestone"
in efforts to defeat al Qaeda and proof that it and its allies
will find no safe haven.
Awlaki, identified by U.S. intelligence as "chief of
external operations" for al Qaeda's Yemen branch and a
Web-savvy propagandist for the Islamist cause, was killed in a
CIA drone attack in a remote Yemeni town, U.S. officials said.
"The death of Awlaki is a major blow to al Qaeda's most
active operational affiliate," Obama said, depicting it as
another success against a broader militant network still
reeling from the U.S. killing of Osama bin Laden.
Progress against al Qaeda could help Obama polish his
national security credentials as he seeks re-election in 2012
and fend off Republican efforts to depict him as a weak global
leader and commander-in-chief.
But the Obama administration drew immediate condemnation
from U.S. civil libertarians who said it was illegal to carry
out such a killing without due process of law.
U.S. and Yemeni officials said they also believed a second
English-speaking Qaeda operative, Samir Khan, was killed at the
same time. One U.S. official said Khan was editor of "Inspire,"
a magazine-style publication that had become al Qaeda's
principal English-language propaganda vehicle.
It was the latest in a series of deadly U.S. strikes
against violent militants, including the raid on bin Laden's
Pakistani compound in May and a late August drone attack that
killed the organization's recently promoted No. 2.
"The death of Awlaki marks another significant milestone in
the broader effort to defeat al Qaeda and its affiliates,"
Obama said in Fort Myer, Virginia, at a ceremony marking the
swearing-in of the new head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
"This is further proof that al Qaeda and its affiliates
will have no safe haven anywhere in the world," he said.
Obama acknowledged, however, that al Qaeda in the Arabian
Peninsula "remains a dangerous though weakened terrorist
organization" and vowed to remain resolute.
In this case, the U.S. target was singular: an
American-born cleric whom U.S. officials said headed al Qaeda's
most dangerous offshoot and had a role in at least two failed
plots to target the United States.
"This was a terrorist who wasn't simply a propagandist, but
over the years had become an operational figure who was
increasingly focused on planning and carrying out attacks
against the United States and our allies," a senior U.S.
defense official said. "A very bad man just had a very bad
day."
"GLOBAL TERRORIST"
The U.S. government branded Awlaki a "global terrorist"
last year. He had been targeted more than once by U.S. forces
authorized to kill him because of what Washington believed was
the role he played in radicalizing English-speaking Muslims and
because of his alleged role in plots to attack U.S. targets.
Awlaki was implicated in at least two major U.S. incidents
in 2009. Following the shooting attack on soldiers at Ft. Hood,
Texas, in which U.S. Army psychiatrist Nidal Malik Hasan has
been charged, investigators found evidence that Hasan had been
in e-mail contact with Awlaki.
U.S. investigators also believe there was contact between
Awlaki and Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab, a Nigerian-born militant
who studied Arabic in Yemen and has been charged with a failed
attempt to attack a Detroit-bound airliner on Christmas Day,
2009, with a bomb hidden in his underpants.
Awlaki also was accused of helping to oversee a failed plot
in October 2010 to blow up U.S. cargo aircraft, an Obama
administration official said.
U.S. agencies were authorized to kill Awlaki if he could be
found. U.S. officials said at the time Awlaki was the first
American citizen to be targeted for possible U.S. killing since
al Qaeda's September 11, 2001 attacks on New York and
Washington.
The targeting of a U.S. citizen raised concerns among civil
libertarians about extra-judicial killings, however. Jameel
Jaffer, deputy legal director of the American Civil Liberties
Union, said: "The targeted killing program violates both U.S.
and international law."
It was unclear whether Awlaki's killing would ease strains
between the Obama administration and embattled Yemeni President
Ali Abdullah Saleh, who is clinging to power despite months of
popular protests, factional violence and international
pressure.
The White House has repeatedly called on Saleh to
relinquish power and start a democratic transition.
Obama did say, however, that Yemen's cooperation in the
drone strike showed that "the government and people of Yemen
have joined the international community in a common effort
against al Qaeda."
The United States has stepped up drone strikes in Yemen to
try to keep al Qaeda off balance and prevent it from
capitalizing on the strife and chaos gripping the nation.
U.S. intelligence officials have said al Qaeda has been
severely debilitated by the loss of some of its top leaders.
In Washington, lawmakers praised the killing of Awlaki.
U.S. Representative Peter King, chairman of the House of
Representatives Committee on Homeland Security, called it "a
great success in our fight against al-Qaeda and its
affiliates."
"The killing of al-Awlaki is a tremendous tribute to
President Obama and the men and women of our intelligence
community," King, a Republican, said. But he said the United
States must remain vigilant.
