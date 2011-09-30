WASHINGTON, Sept 30 The United States believes
Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh must begin the "transfer of
power" immediately, and that position has not changed with the
killing of American-born militant Anwar al-Awlaki in Yemen, the
White House said on Friday.
White House spokesman Jay Carney said cooperation with the
Yemeni government was important in the killing of Awlaki. But
he said that was separate from the belief that Saleh must
immediately begin a transition to democracy as promised in a
Gulf-brokered transition plan.
"We call on him and his government to cease any violent
actions against the Yemeni people," Carney told reporters,
referring to Saleh's government's crackdown on pro-democracy
protesters.