WASHINGTON, Sept 30 The United States believes Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh must begin the "transfer of power" immediately, and that position has not changed with the killing of American-born militant Anwar al-Awlaki in Yemen, the White House said on Friday.

White House spokesman Jay Carney said cooperation with the Yemeni government was important in the killing of Awlaki. But he said that was separate from the belief that Saleh must immediately begin a transition to democracy as promised in a Gulf-brokered transition plan.

"We call on him and his government to cease any violent actions against the Yemeni people," Carney told reporters, referring to Saleh's government's crackdown on pro-democracy protesters.