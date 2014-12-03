* Al Qaeda claims responsibility for bombing
* Sunni militants oppose Shi'ite Iran and Houthi rebels
* Saudi Arabia concerned over both al Qaeda and Iran
influence
SANAA, Dec 3 A car bomb killed three people at
the Iranian ambassador's residence in Yemen on Wednesday, an
attack claimed by al Qaeda militants who oppose Iran and the
Yemeni Shi'ite rebels who control the capital Sanaa.
Wednesday's bombing, the second in Sanaa claimed by al Qaeda
in as many months, blew a large hole in the Iranian residence
and sent rubble flying across the street of the well-guarded
diplomatic quarter of the city, a Reuters witness said.
A Yemeni civilian and two soldiers were killed, a medical
official said. Seventeen people, mostly employees at a nearby
oil ministry building, were wounded. The ambassador was unhurt,
having left his residence for the embassy 10 minutes earlier,
security officials said.
Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) claimed
responsibility on its Twitter account. It said its fighters
parked the car and left the scene, killing several Iranian
employees and local guards. Security officials said it was a
suicide attack and no Iranian staff were harmed.
Iran, the Middle East's major Shi'ite power, backs the
Houthi rebel movement that seized control of Sanaa in September
and has since taken swathes of the country's north and centre.
AQAP, which claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing in
Sanaa on Oct. 9 that killed 47 people at a Houthi checkpoint,
opposes the political ascendancy of the Houthis, who took over
Sanaa after weeks of anti-government demonstrations.
The hardline Sunni militants see Shi'ites as heretics and
decry Iranian influence in politically volatile Yemen.
The United States, which is at odds with Iran on a number of
issues from its nuclear program to its support for militant
groups in the Middle East, quickly condemned the bombing.
"Attacks on diplomatic facilities and against diplomats
contravene all international norms and can never be justified or
excused," the State Department said in a statement.
BLOODSTAINED
"Glass shattered on me from the force of the explosion,"
Bashir al-Ossaimy, who works at a drug company opposite the
residence, told Reuters. He had two bandages on his face, a
swollen eye and a bloodstained jacket and shirt.
Inside the embassy compound, an Iranian flag was draped over
the rubble. Part of the perimeter wall had caved in and several
Houthi militia officials were on the scene, as well as regular
Yemeni security officials.
Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian
urged Yemen to "quickly identify and punish the culprits behind
the terrorist act", according to the IRNA news agency.
Western and Gulf Arab countries, which have supported
Yemen's U.N.-backed political transition to democracy since 2012
after decades of autocracy, are worried that instability in
Yemen could allow al Qaeda to establish a stronghold.
Sunni Saudi Arabia, traditionally the dominant outside
influence in Yemen, is also concerned about the Houthis'
friendship with Shi'ite Iran. Riyadh fears the Houthis may seek
to emulate the king-making role played in Lebanon by the Shi'ite
militia Hezbollah there.
Iranian diplomats have been targeted in Yemen before. One
diplomat is being held hostage by suspected Sunni militants and
another was killed this year when he resisted a kidnapping
attempt.
