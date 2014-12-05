SANAA/DUBAI Dec 5 Saudi Arabia has not asked
Yemen for an early repayment of a $1 billion loan and Houthi
fighters occupying Yemen's central bank are not interfering in
its operations, Yemeni central bank governor Mohammed Bin Humam
told Reuters.
Riyadh has suspended most of its financial aid to the
impoverished nation, sources told Reuters this week, indicating
its unease with the growing political power of Shi'ite Houthi
fighters friendly with Saudi Arabia's Shi'ite regional rival,
Iran.
With public finances squeezed by fighting al Qaeda militants
and frequent tribal attacks on oil pipelines, Sanaa has relied
on its wealthy northern neighbour for fuel imports and funding
of government salaries and welfare payments.
But soon after Houthi fighters took over the capital Sanaa
in September, Sunni Saudi Arabia suspended much of that aid,
throwing in doubt the $1 billion loan it deposited in the Yemen
central bank in 2012 to shore up dwindling reserves.
"Our brothers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have not asked
for early repayment and we believe they will not," Humam said in
an e-mailed answer to Reuters' questions. "Our strong brotherly
ties are above all agreements!"
Riyadh boosted the central bank's reserves with a 12-year
loan in September 2012 with the repayment to start after four
years. Hurt by oil pipeline bombings, Yemen's gross foreign
assets slipped to $5.1 billion in September, or 4.8 months of
imports, their lowest level since July.
"Our current level of foreign reserves is still sufficient
and in line with our programme with the IMF (International
Monetary Fund)," Humam said in a rare interview.
He also said that the Houthi fighters have no influence on
the central bank's operations: "We reiterate, there is no
intervention in our business and all parties respect neutrality
and independence of the Central Bank of Yemen."
Despite an agreement that Houthi fighters would withdraw
from Sanaa after a new government is formed, they still man
checkpoints around the city and guard many state institutions in
the capital, including the central bank.
The cash-strapped government has also not approached the
central bank to directly borrow funds from it to finance its
budget needs, Humam said: "So far the government has not asked
for that knowing the negative effects of that."
With the most Saudi aid halted, the government finds itself
in a tight spot although recent fuel subsidy cuts helped make
the budget more sustainable.
It can also fall back next year on funding from the IMF,
which agreed in July to provide a three-year, $553 million loan
based on the government's economic reform pledges.
The IMF predicted in September that Yemen was likely to get
114 billion rials ($530.9 million) in budget support next year,
with $250 million coming from its programme. Overall donor loan
disbursements, including project funding, were forecast at $615
million, with Saudi Arabia expected to play a substantial role.
Under the law governing the central bank, it may provide
temporary emergency financing to the government in exceptional
circumstances if that is consistent with its monetary policy.
In 2012, the central bank exceeded the legal limit on how
much it may lend to the government by 347.9 billion rials.
Yemen's annual inflation, which hit a one-year high of 10
percent in August, is likely to retreat again, Humam also said,
as the impact of severe fuel shortages seen in the first seven
months of the year has faded away.
"Now, that the market has calmed down we expect CPI (the
consumer price index) to soften and inflation rate for the whole
year to be at around 8-9 percent," he said.
(Writing by Martin Dokoupil; Editing by Toby Chopra)