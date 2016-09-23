DOHA, Sept 23 Arab central bank governors said on Friday they supported a move by Yemen's exiled government to relocate the war-torn country's central bank to Aden.

At a meeting in Morocco on Thursday Arab central banks said they backed the decision to relocate the central bank and would provide it with "necessary support", according to a statement on Saudi state news agency SPA.

Yemen's exiled government on Sunday appointed a new central bank governor and said it would move the bank's headquarters from the rebel-held capital Sanaa to the southern port city of Aden, the main foothold of fighters loyal to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

The central bank has been the last bastion of the impoverished country's financial system amid a civil war and is effectively running the economy, according to central bank officials and diplomats.

Hadi is backed by a Saudi-led Arab coalition, which has been waging an offensive against Iran-aligned Houthi forces since 2014.

The government has accused the Houthis of squandering some $4 billion on the war effort from central bank reserves, though the Houthis say the funds were used to finance imports of food and medicine. (Reporting by Tom Finn; Editing by Richard Balmforth)