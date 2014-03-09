SANAA, March 9 At least 30 people were killed
over two days of clashes between Shi'ite Muslim insurgents and
Sunni Salafi tribesmen in Yemen's northwestern al-Jawf province,
the provincial governor said, as chaos reigns two years after
mass protests ousted the country's leader.
Shi'ite Houthi fighters are trying to strengthen their hold
on the north - just one of the challenges facing an interim
government also battling southern separatists, al Qaeda-linked
militants and an economic crisis.
Strategically positioned next to top oil exporter Saudi
Arabia and to main shipping lanes, Yemen's security situation is
being closely watched by Gulf Arab states and Washington.
"The Presidential Commission intervened to stop the fighting
after heavy losses on both sides amounted to 30 people dead and
dozens injured," al-Jawf governor Mohammed bin Aboud, told a
local television channel in Yemen.
He said an agreement has been reached to stop the clashes
between the two sides under the supervision of the Commission.
The Houthis, who control much of the northern Saada province
bordering Saudi Arabia and next to al-Jawf, were trying to take
the town of Dammaj from Salafis allied to the al-Ahmar clan. The
Houthis say the Salafis are recruiting foreign fighters to
attack them, an accusation they deny.
Fighting in the north escalated in October and there have
been bursts of fighting since then. Last month at least 13
people were killed when Houthi fighters clashed with security
fighters in northern Yemen.
U.S.-allied Yemen is struggling to stabilise a country that
is home to one of al Qaeda's most active branches.
(Reporting by Mohamed Ghobari; Writing by Amena Bakr; Editing
by Yara Bayoumy and Louise Ireland)