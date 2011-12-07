SANAA Dec 7 Pro-government forces and
tribesmen opposed to Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh traded
artillery fire on the streets of the capital Sanaa on Wednesday,
witnesses said.
The fighting, which raged near government buildings and the
compound of Sadeq al-Ahmar, a foe of Saleh commanding
significant forces, were the latest challenge to a Gulf-brokered
transition plan to prevent civil war after 10 months of
bloodstained protests demanding an end to Saleh's 33-year rule.
Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia shares U.S. fears that a slide
toward more chaos in Yemen would embolden the country's al Qaeda
wing - against which Washington has waged a campaign of drone
strikes - in a country sitting next to oil shipping routes.
Witnesses said government forces clashed in the capital's
al-Hasaba district, a stronghold of al-Ahmar, with shells
falling on government buildings including the headquarters of
state radio and the prime ministerial offices.
Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Basindwa, a former foreign
minister representing opposition parties in a government to be
split with Saleh's party under the terms of the transition deal,
told Reuters on Tuesday he expected a new government lineup to
be announced by Thursday.
"Militants and army soldiers have been fighting near the
Interior Ministry since dawn. They're using machineguns and
RPGs," Abdul Rahman, a Sanaa resident, said by phone as gunfire
reverberated in the background.
"We are trapped in our homes and can't get out," he said.
The capital saw open warfare between Saleh's forces and
those of al-Ahmar, a leader of the powerful Hashed tribal
confederation, in May after Saleh ducked out of signing the
transition deal backed by the Gulf Cooperation Council.
Saleh finally agreed to the transition last month and has
formally handed his powers to his deputy. But the deal is
threatened by an eruption of fighting between Saleh's foes and
allies in Taiz, 200 km (120 miles) south of Sanaa, that has left
at least 20 dead and led the U.N. to demand that government
forces stop shooting protesters.
Any new government faces challenges including rising
separatist sentiment in the south, once an independent socialist
republic, with which Saleh's north fought a civil war in 1994
following unification four years earlier.
The region is also the site of conflict between government
forces and Islamist fighters which has displaced tens of
thousands of people.
