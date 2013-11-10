SANAA Nov 10 Nine suspected al Qaeda members
went on trial in Yemen on Sunday, accused of plotting to
assassinate President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, kill military and
security officers and kidnap foreigners, state news agency Saba
reported.
The hearing follows a trial that concluded in September in
which three members of the militant network were convicted of
similar charges.
Yemen is battling one of the most active franchises of al
Qaeda, known as Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), which
has been foiled in several attempted attacks on Western targets,
including airliners.
A court document said that six members of the group,
including the main suspect who is still at large, had planted an
explosive device earlier this year on a road used by Hadi on his
way to his office at the presidential palace.
Their intention was to detonate it remotely and kill him,
Saba said, but the device was discovered and dismantled by
security forces.
It was one of several attempted attacks on Hadi, who was
elected in February 2012 after his predecessor Ali Abdullah
Saleh stepped down as part of a U.S.-backed power transfer deal
that ended months of popular protests against his three decades
in office.
The court of first instance in Sanaa in September found
three suspected al Qaeda members guilty of plotting to kill Hadi
and sentenced them to one, five and seven years in jail.
