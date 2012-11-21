BRIEF-Scana corporation sets FY dividend of $2.45per share
* Scana Corporation announces 6.5 percent increase in common dividend and an increase in payout ratio policy
SANAA Nov 21 A Yemeni military transport plane crashed near Sanaa airport on Wednesday, killing ten of its crew members, an airport official said.
The plane came down in the Hasba district near the Yemeni capital after experiencing a technical error, the official said. "The plane tried to land in an empty space in Hasba, but because of a technical problem it crashed and ten of the crew died," the official said.
* Lockheed Martin awarded U.S. Navy contract for full-rate production of avionics test system
* XBIOTECH MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 2 STUDY OF MABP1 FOR TREATMENT OF HIDRADENITIS SUPPURATIVA (HS)