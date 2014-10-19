SANAA Oct 19 Yemen's Shi'ite Houthi group
dismantled a protest camp blocking the country's main airport in
Sanaa on Sunday, authorities said, but was keeping its fighters
on the streets of the recently seized capital.
The dismantling of the encampment, which allowed traffic to
move unobstructed between the airport and the capital for the
first time in weeks, came as newly appointed Prime Minister
Khaled Bahah, Yemen's ambassador to the United Nations, flew
back home to take up his post as part of an agreement aimed at
stabilising the conflict-prone country.
The Houthis captured Sanaa on Sept. 21 after weeks of
anti-government protests centering on fuel price rises. The
group signed a power-sharing agreement with other political
parties soon afterwards, a deal that was sanctioned by President
Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, but this has not deterred them from
pushing in to other parts of the country.
Under the terms of the power-sharing agreement, the Houthi
group was supposed to start dismantling the protest encampment
and withdraw its fighters from the capital once a new prime
minister had been appointed.
The Yemeni Defence Ministry's website said on Sunday that
the encampment had indeed been dismantled.
"The airport road has been opened after the tents were
removed yesterday (Saturday) in implementation of the
partnership and peace agreement," the website said, quoting an
official at the capital's municipality. "Life in neighbourhoods
of the airport road is back to normal."
But residents of Sanaa said Houthi fighters were still in
control of the city, operating checkpoints and keeping guard
outside key ministries, commercial districts and diplomatic
missions.
EXPANDING INFLUENCE
The Houthis began expanding their influence in other parts
of the country this week, risking confrontation with Sunni
Muslim groups, including al Qaeda militants. The group comes
from the northern highlands and claims to champion the interests
of the Shi'ite Zaydi community, which makes up a fifth of
Yemen's population of 25 million.
Houthi fighters last Tuesday were deployed to the Red Sea
port city of Hodeidah. Though they met little resistance at the
time, on Saturday activists told Reuters that residents had
taken to the streets calling on the Houthis to leave.
A statement distributed after the protests said residents of
the coastal Tihama region "rejected the presence of armed
militias" and vowed to resist the group.
Houthi fighters also clashed with supporters of the Sunni
Muslim Islah party in central Yemen on Saturday, residents and
local officials said, raising the spectre of a wider sectarian
confrontation in the country, which shares a long border with
the world's top oil exporter, Saudi Arabia.
The fighting took place in the town of Yareem in Ibb
province, and came after 15 people were killed the previous day
in clashes between Sunni tribesmen and Houthi rebels in and
around the provincial capital, which lies 150 km (90 miles)
south of Sanaa.
Saturday's clashes erupted after Houthi fighters attacked
the home of a local Islah official, Ali Bdeir, residents said.
The Houthi raid came after four members of the group were killed
in a dawn ambush in the town.
A truce appeared to be holding and residents said that local
authorities were trying to get both sides to agree to withdraw
their fighters from the city.
In recent weeks the group as also clashed with fighters from
al Qaeda, who regard Shi'ites as heretics and the Houthis as
pawns of Iran.
As well as fighting the Shi'ite group, al Qaeda has waged a
long-standing campaign against the Yemeni state, frequently
attacking security officials and government targets.
