SANAA, March 10 The head of Yemen's Houthis
accused Gulf Arab states on Tuesday of supplying weapons and
funds to Islamist militants, in an effort to create an
environment in the southern part of the country where al Qaeda
could flourish.
Speaking in a speech broadcast on al-Maseerah television, a
media outlet of Ansarullah, the Houthi political wing,
Abdel-Malek al-Houthi also accused unnamed parties of recruiting
al Qaeda militants from abroad to justify a Western operation to
occupy Yemen.
"Is there a just and equitable position for Gulf Arab states
towards the Yemeni people?" Abdel-Malek said in the speech.
"Is there any position other than to send support, money and
weapons, to the takfiri elements, and to facilitate the
atmosphere for al Qaeda in the southern provinces," he added,
using an Arabic expression to describe Sunni Muslim militants.
Yemen, which shares a border with Saudi Arabia, the world's
top oil exporter, has been in turmoil since protests in 2011
forced President Ali Abdullah Saleh to step down. The turmoil
worsened in September when the Shi'ite Houthi captured Sanaa,
Yemen's capital, a move that Gulf states condemned as a coup.
The Houthi then took over the presidential palace in Sanaa
and put President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi under house arrest,
forcing him and his government to resign. Hadi has since fled to
Aden and reclaimed the presidency, a move welcomed by Gulf
states, who have shifted their embassies to the southern city.
Most of the Gulf states are enemies of al Qaeda, and several
have taken part in U.S.-led air strikes on Islamic State targets
in Iraq and in Syria.
Abdel-Malek also denounced the Sunni Islamist Islah party,
the Yemeni branch of the Muslim Brotherhood, saying the party
had been working with unnamed parties "to recruit takfiris from
abroad".
"Our country, Yemen, is at the forefront of countries that
are being targeted by takfiri forces," to justify extending
Western hegemony over the country.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari in Sanaa and Ali Abdelaty in
Cairo, writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Larry King)