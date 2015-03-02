(Updates with background)
RIYADH, March 2 A Saudi Arabian diplomat
returned to Riyadh on Monday after being released by kidnappers
in Yemen where he spent three years as a hostage, the kingdom's
Interior Ministry said in a statement carried by state media.
Abdullah al-Khalidi, Saudi consul in Aden, was seized in
March 2012 and later appeared as a hostage in videos released by
al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) calling on Riyadh to do
more to free him.
The Interior Ministry did not say in its brief statement how
Khalidi came to be released, except that it was a result of
"intensive efforts" made by the kingdom's intelligence agency.
AQAP and its parent organisation al Qaeda have sworn to
bring down the Saudi state and Riyadh has worked closely with
the United States to undermine the groups' operations in Yemen
by sharing intelligence, diplomats have said.
Saudi Arabia, Yemen's most powerful neighbour, fears that
growing instability there might give more space for AQAP to
operate and launch more operations like a cross-border raid it
carried out in August in which eight people were killed.
(Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by Sami Aboudi and Tom
Heneghan)