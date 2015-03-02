RIYADH, March 2 A Saudi Arabian diplomat
returned to Riyadh on Monday after he was released by kidnappers
in Yemen where he spent three years as a hostage, the kingdom's
Interior Ministry said in a statement carried by state media.
Abdullah al-Khalidi, Saudi Arabia's consul in Aden, was
seized in March 2012 and later appeared as a hostage in videos
released by al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) calling on
the Saudi authorities to do more to free him.
(Reporting by Angus McDowall, editing by Sami Aboudi/Jeremy
Gaunt)