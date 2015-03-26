By Florence Tan
| SINGAPORE, March 26
Oil prices have surged on
growing conflict in Yemen, though trade sources said there was
ample crude supply in global markets to replace any drop in
exports to buyers such as China as long as the conflict did not
cause broader disruption.
There is concern the crisis could escalate, exacerbating
wider sectarian conflict in the Middle East, after air strikes
by Saudi Arabia and its allies tried to beat back Houthi militia
forces backed by Iran.
The move triggered an around 6-percent rise in global oil
futures .
"There is a big confrontation between Iran and Saudi ...
This is more evidence that the geopolitical risk in the Middle
East has become chronic," said Tony Nunan, a risk manager at
Mitsubishi Corp in Tokyo.
Yemen exports about 1.4-1.5 million barrels of Masila crude
each month, mainly to China. But a Chinese trade source said
that volume was relatively small and could easily be replaced
with West African crude.
Oil supplies in Yemen had already been disrupted by
conflict.
Yemeni oil flows through the Marib pipeline, its main export
route, at a rate of around 70,000 barrels per day (bpd). Before
a series of attacks by tribesmen began against it three years
ago, the pipeline carried around 110,000 barrels per day to Ras
Isa, an export terminal on the Red Sea. Tribal conflicts and al
Qaeda insurgency are disrupting oil and gas exports in other
parts of the economy.
Saudi Arabia has warned foreign ships from approaching Yemeni
ports which could cut the Middle East producer's crude exports.
China's crude imports from Yemen in the first two months
this year were 4.5 mln bbls, up 315 percent from the same period
a year ago.
The Yemeni crisis risks spiraling into a proxy war with
Shi'ite Iran backing the Houthis, whose leaders adhere to the
branch of Shi'ite Islam, and Saudi Arabia and the other regional
Sunni Muslim monarchies backing Yemen President Abd-Rabbu
Mansour Hadi.
(Additional reporting by Osamu Tsukimori in Tokyo; Editing by
Joseph Radford and Ed Davies)