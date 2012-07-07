SANAA, July 7 Yemen will resume oil exports from
its Maarib province by next week following violence which halted
shipments for over a year and led to losses of up to $15 million
a day, Yemen's oil minister said on Saturday.
Yemen's oil and gas pipelines have long been a target of
attacks by militants in the unstable and impoverished country,
but attacks on energy infrastructure have become more frequent
since anti-government protests last year created a power vacuum.
The country's main Maarib oil pipeline, which carries crude
to the Ras Isa export terminal on the Red Sea coast, was the
target of three consecutive attacks in October last year alone.
"The technical teams that are being protected by the
military will finish repairs of the pipeline this week," Hisham
Sharaf told Reuters on Saturday. "We will begin to pump oil from
the Maarib fields to the port of Ras Isa on the Red Sea by next
week."
Attacks on the pipeline had also forced Yemen's 150,000
barrel per day (bpd) Aden refinery to close, leaving the country
more dependent on imports and donations.
Yemen's location on the strategically important Bab
al-Mandab strait, through which millions of barrels of oil are
shipped between Asia, Europe and the Americas, makes instability
there a risk to global trade.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Amena Bakr; Editing
by David Holmes)