Jan 11 Yemen has sold 600,000 barrels of Masila crude for loading in March at the official selling price to Unipec, the trading arm of Sinopec , which is China's largest refiner, the government said late on Tuesday.

Yemen had sold 2.5 million barrels of Masila crude to European trader Arcadia earlier this month, and offered the remaining 600,000 barrels that were available for March.

Yemen has set the official selling price of its Masila crude for loading in March at a premium of $2.15 a barrel to dated Brent, down 78 cents from the previous month, the government said on Sunday.

The government has also set the March OSP for Marib Light crude at parity to dated Brent, steady from the previous month. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori in Tokyo; Editing by Chris Gallagher)