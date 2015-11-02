ADEN, Yemen Nov 2 A rare tropical cyclone
packing hurricane-force winds lashed the Yemeni island of
Socotra on Monday, killing three people and injuring dozens,
residents and officials said, as it headed for an Al
Qaeda-controlled town on the mainland.
Amateur pictures and videos on social media, which could not
be immediately verified, showed torrents of water washing
through the provincial capital Hadibu's streets.
"Three people were killed, around 100 have been injured and
hundreds of families were forced to leave their homes in coastal
regions for the mountains," said a local official, without
elaborating on the causes of death.
Situated in the Arabian Sea and slightly larger than Majorca
or Rhode Island, isolated Socotra is home to hundreds of exotic
plant species found nowhere else on earth. Its around 50,000
residents speak their own language.
Also cut off politically from mainland Yemen by a
seven-month war there between Iran-allied fighters and a
coalition of Arab states led by Saudi Arabia, its impoverished
residents are not likely to receive prompt aid.
The U.S. Navy's Pearl Harbor-based Joint Typhoon Warning
Center said the storm, named Chapala, had reached maximum gusts
of 240 km (150 miles) per hour, equivalent to a category 4
hurricane. Yemeni officials said it was the most powerful storm
the mostly arid and hot country had experienced in decades.
The centre projected the cyclone would make landfall on the
mainland just west of the restive port city of Mukalla, which
has been run by a tribal council and Al Qaeda militants since
the army and government institutions withdrew in April.
Residents there worried that the power vacuum would mean no
authorities were in a position to deal with the storm damage.
"The sea water level has risen by 9 meters and has destroyed
the Mukalla seafront," said resident Muhammed Ba Zuhair.
"Many people have left there homes and are seeking refuge in
schools. No relief or aid efforts are under way by either the
tribal council or Al Qaeda, and the situation is really bad."
