* Storm kills three, injures scores on remote Socotra island
* Socotra known for unique natural beauty, plant life
* Storm forecast to weaken as it nears Yemeni mainland
ADEN, Yemen, Nov 2 A rare tropical cyclone
packing hurricane-force winds killed three people and injured
scores on the exotic Yemeni island of Socotra on Monday and then
headed towards a gas terminal and an Al Qaeda-controlled town on
the mainland.
The World Meteorological Organization initially rated the
storm, named Chapala, as "potentially very dangerous", but later
on Monday downgraded it to "very severe" as sustained winds
slowed marginally to 150-160 kmh (93-100 mph).
Maps plotting the storm's course after Socotra showed it
making landfall on Tuesday morning at Balhaf, site of Yemen's
liquefied natural gas terminal, and weakening as it advanced
towards the capital Sanaa in the country's north.
The U.N. humanitarian office said it expected Chapala to be
mostly felt in the southern coastal governorates of Shabwah and
Hadhramaut, where 1.4 million of the 1.8 million population need
humanitarian aid due to Yemen's ongoing war.
The cyclone first hit Socotra, an island of rare natural
beauty with a prehistoric feel - hundreds of plant species found
nowhere else on Earth - 380 km (238 miles) off Yemen in the
Arabian Sea. Its 50,000 residents speak their own language.
Amateur pictures and videos posted on social media, which
could not be immediately verified, showed torrents of water
washing through the streets of the island capital Hadibu.
"Three people were killed, around 100 have been injured,"
said a local official, without describing the causes of death.
Mohammed Alarqbi of the Socotra Environment Office said
torrential rains had pounded impoverished coastal villages.
"Around 1,500 families have fled to the interior and to the
mountains. There's absolutely no help coming from the outside."
Long remote, the island - slightly larger than Majorca or
Rhode Island - has become especially cut off from mainland Yemen
by a seven-month war there between Iran-allied fighters and a
coalition of Arab states led by Saudi Arabia.
Yemen, generally arid and hot, receives relatively little
rainfall and the infrastructure in the Arabian Peninsula's
poorest country is ill-equipped built to handle large deluges.
Close to the storm's path later on Monday was the port of
Mukalla, which has been run by a tribal council and Al Qaeda
militants since the army and government institutions withdrew in
April.
One of the militants in the town posted pictures on his
Twitter page of a convoy of pickup trucks crudely labelled
"rescue team" patrolling the seafront on Sunday night.
"God protect us, the winds are not normal in Mukalla, may
the Lord deliver us ... Your prayers, please, O monotheists,"
said the man, going by the name of Laith al-Mukalla.
He recommended packing flashlights and first aid kits.
Other, earlier posts on Twitter showed images of his al Qaeda
comrades demolishing the shrines of local saints last week.
The authenticity of the account could not be verified.
Residents worried that Yemen's power vacuum would mean no
authorities were in a position to deal with storm damage.
"The sea water level has risen by 9 meters (30 feet) and has
destroyed Mukalla's seafront," said resident Muhammed Ba Zuhair.
"Many people have left there homes and are seeking refuge in
schools. No relief or aid efforts are under way by either the
tribal council or al Qaeda, and the situation is really bad."
(Reporting by Noah Browning, Mohammed Mukhashaf, Mohammed
Ghobari and Tom Miles; Editing by Mark Heinrich)