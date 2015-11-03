UPDATE 1-Thai king signs constitution, paving way for election
* Critics say it will give generals a powerful say over politics (Adds details, quote)
CAIRO Nov 3 A rare cyclone with hurricane-force winds made landfall on Yemen's Arabian Sea coast on Tuesday, flooding the country's fifth-largest city Mukalla and sending thousands of people fleeing for shelter.
Officials and meteorologists say the storm is the most intense in decades in the arid country, whose storm response is hampered by poverty and a raging civil war.
(Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari and Noah Browning, Editing by Angus MacSwan)
* Critics say it will give generals a powerful say over politics (Adds details, quote)
CHIBA, Japan, April 6 Nigeria LNG (NLNG) has begun talks with potential buyers on new contracts for gas supplies from its first three production units at its liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal, a senior official from the African company told Reuters.
BANGKOK, April 6 Thailand's king signed a new constitution in a ceremony on Thursday, an essential step towards holding an election that the military government has promised to restore democracy after a 2014 coup.