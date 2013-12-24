* National dialogue meant to pave way for free elections
* Southern secessionists prefer two-region solution
By Mohammed Ghobari
SANAA, Dec 24 Three leading Yemeni parties have
rejected a proposal to turn the country into a federation of
semi-autonomous regions, in the latest blow to a national
dialogue designed to put Yemen on track to democratic elections.
The national dialogue, launched in March as part of a 2011
Gulf-brokered power transfer deal that eased long-serving
president Ali Abdullah Saleh out of office, has been struggling
with demands by southern separatists to restore South Yemen,
which merged with North Yemen in 1990.
Lack of progress has raised Western concerns that the power
transfer deal could unravel, deepening nationwide turmoil,
boosting al Qaeda militants and unsettling adjacent
oil-exporting heavyweight Saudi Arabia.
The three parties rejecting the proposal were the former
South Yemen's Socialist Party, Saleh's General People's Congress
and the southern Nasserist party, said Abdullah Noman, a member
of a committee responsible for drafting the plan.
Noman told Reuters the proposal had not fixed the number of
provinces into which the new federation is to be divided - a key
stumbling block in the national dialogue.
The Saba state news agency said Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu
Mansour Hadi would chair a panel to decide that issue.
Some southern secessionists are hoping to divide the country
into two major regions, with the south having significant
control over its own affairs. But a number of northern Yemeni
parties favour a multi-region federation.
SOUTHERN FEARS
Southerners fear that having several regions would dilute
their authority and deprive them of control over major southern
provinces such as that of Hadramout. Most of Yemen's oil
reserves are in the south.
Yassin Noman, head of the Yemeni Socialist Party, said his
party had declined to participate in a signing ceremony for the
regional plan which took place on Monday evening with the
support of the United Nations' Yemen envoy Jamal Benomar.
"If you insist on six provinces and are able to garner the
majority of votes in the (national) dialogue conference, then go
ahead with your plan," Yassin Noman said, referring to parties
in favour of a multi-region federation.
Among those backing the regional proposal were a faction of
the southern secessionist movement that supports Yemeni
President Hadi and also Shi'ite Muslim Houthi rebels.
Yemen's north and its once-Marxist south united in 1990, but
civil war broke out four years later in which then-President
Saleh crushed southern secessionists and maintained the union.
Since then, the consequences of the conflict have fuelled
southern demands for another partition or autonomy.
Hardliners of the al-Herak al-Janoubi, a coalition of groups
formed in 2007 that aims to restore the southern state, view a
two-region division of the country as a transitional period
before holding a referendum on full independence.
Besides the secessionist movement, Yemen is also grappling
with al Qaeda militants and with a rebellion in the north, which
flared in October into clashes between Shi'ite Houthi rebels and
Sunni Salafis in which more than 100 people were killed.
(Writing by Mahmoud Habboush and Raya Atallah; Editing by
Gareth Jones)