ADEN May 17 A suspected U.S. drone attacked a
convoy of Islamist militants in eastern Yemen overnight, killing
three people, a local security official said on Thursday, as
Washington intensifies its aerial campaign against fighters
linked to al Qaeda.
The official said the rocket hit the convoy in the Shibam
area of the eastern Hadramout province and there was a series of
explosions from a vehicle believed to be laden with explosives.
Residents of the area told Reuters its three passengers were
members of a militant cell. The accounts could not be
independently verified.
The United States has increasingly used drones against
militants after they seized swathes of territory in the south of
the country during a year of political upheaval that eventually
toppled President Ali Abdullah Saleh.
Militants calling themselves Ansar al-Sharia (Partisans of
Islamic Law) have launched a series of deadly attacks since
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi took office earlier this year
vowing to hunt down the group.
But many say U.S. drone attacks, which have often killed
civilians and are deeply resented by Yemenis, may do more harm
than good, potentially discrediting Hadi as a lackey of
Washington and turning the wider population against him.
A Yemeni army offensive is under way in southern Abyan
province, where troops backed by tribesmen on Wednesday captured
a strategic mountain that controls access to two militant-held
cities.
