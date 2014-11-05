SANAA Nov 5 A senior al Qaeda official wanted
by the United States and a local leader of the militant group's
affiliate, Ansar al-Sharia, were killed in a drone strike in
central Yemen overnight, tribal sources said on Wednesday.
Nabil al-Dahab, leader of Ansar al-Sharia in Yemen's
al-Bayda province, was killed along with four other al Qaeda
members, including Shawki al-Badani, the sources said. Badani is
a leader of al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula who is wanted by
the United States.
The U.S. State Department has designated Badani as a "global
terrorist" and said he was linked to at least two plots against
the U.S. embassy in Sanaa and a 2012 suicide bombing in the
Yemeni capital that killed more than 100 soldiers.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing
by William Maclean and Paul Tait)